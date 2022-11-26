A teenager armed with a semi-automatic pistol and wearing a bulletproof vest fatally shot three people and wounded at least 13 on Friday, November 25, after breaking into two schools in southeastern Brazil. The Brazilian Police arrested the alleged perpetrator of the attacks.

The shootings took place around 10 am local time (1300 GMT) in the small town of Aracruz, in the state of Espírito Santo. The state public security secretary reported in a statement that the attacks took place in a public school with primary and secondary students, and in a private school, both located on the same street.

About four hours later, the shooter, identified as a 16-year-old boy who used to go to public school, was arrested by police. The governor of the state of Espirito Santo, Renato Casagrande, announced the arrest, but did not disclose the identity of the detainee.

“Our security teams caught up with the perpetrator of the attack who, cowardly, attacked two schools in Aracruz in the morning. I decreed official mourning for three days as a sign of regret for the irreparable losses. We will continue to investigate the motivations and, shortly, we will have new clarifications Casagrande said on Twitter.

The Secretary of Public Security of Espírito Santo, Márcio Celante, told reporters that the deceased are two teachers and a student. People suffering from injuries of varying severity have been transferred to hospitals in Aracruz and Vitoria, the regional capital

‘Lula’ refers to the events as an “absurd tragedy”

President-elect Luiz Inácio ‘Lula’ da Silva called the shootings an “absurd tragedy.”

“I extend my support to Governor Casagrande in investigating the case and in consoling the communities that surround the two affected schools,” said ‘Lula’, who will take over from President Jair Bolsonaro on January 1.

The vice president-elect of Brazil, Geraldo Alckmin, was “dismayed” by the attacks. “I express my solidarity with the school communities, families and friends of the victims,” ​​he wrote on Twitter, calling for an investigation.

control weapons

‘Lula’ has campaigned against the spectacular explosion of permits for the possession and carrying of firearms under the mandate of the far-right president Jair Bolsonaro since January 2019.

“These last four years are the ones in which we have seen the most attacks on schools, at least since the early 2000s,” Bruno Langeani, project manager for the project, told the AFP news agency. Sou da Paz Institute. “We are convinced that the greater access to weapons in recent years under the Bolsonaro government has facilitated this type of attack,” he added.

School shootings are relatively rare in Brazil. The deadliest took place on April 7, 2011, when a 24-year-old man opened fire at his former school in the western suburbs of Rio de Janeiro, killing 12 students, before taking his own life.

More recently, on March 13, 2019, two former students shot dead eight people and wounded 11 others before committing suicide in a high school in Suzano, in the São Paulo region.

With Reuters, AFP, EFE and AP