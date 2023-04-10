A shooting occurred on the morning of this Monday in the downtown Louisville, the main city of Kentucky, in the United States, left at least five people dead and six more injured, as reported by US media citing police sources.

According to the first versions of the FBI of Louisville and the local police, the attack occurred in the center of the city, specifically in a banking center.

ABC News reported that the attack occurred around 8:30 a.m. local time.

At least five people died in the attack on Monday.

“We confirm reports that there is an active shooter in the 300 block of East Main. Please stay out of the area. There are multiple victims,” ​​Louisville police tweeted.

According to a witness quoted by ABC Louisville, the attacker was carrying a long assault rifle and fired multiple shots inside the first floor of the bank.

“He started shooting (…) I didn’t see his face. We were in the conference room,” the witness said.

According to CNN versions, the shooting left at least six people injured, including a police officer. Although the status of the victims who were already taken to health centers is unknown.

In addition, it was learned that the attacker was already killed by the authorities.

The governor of Kentucky, Andy Beshear, announced on social networks that he is going to the place of the event. While the city’s mayor, Craig Greenberg, asked citizens to stay away from the area.

The building is next to Slugger Field, the baseball field of the local team, the Louisville Bats, one of the busiest areas of this city located on the Kentucky-Indiana border and home to some 630,000 people.

