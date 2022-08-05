A shooting caused panic in the elder united states mallnear Minneapolis, but the police announced at nightfall the end of the incident, which apparently caused no casualties.

The public force closed the gigantic complex located in the city of Bloomington, in the state of Minnesota, announced that the situation was under control but that the

Mall, which houses 500 storeswould remain closed during Thursday.

“This is an isolated incident,” Bloomington police, outside Minneapolis, tweeted. He added that the suspect “fled” on foot and that so far “no victim has been located”.

The circumstances in which the shots were fired remain unknown. Images shared on social media, which could not be immediately authenticated, showed terrified shoppers running through the Bloomington mall, which is home to more than 500 stores.

“Please stay in the nearest safe place until the lockdown is lifted,” the mall tweeted at the time.

A video posted on Twitter shows a person screaming while entering a Nike store. Then several shots are heard.

In another video, families are seen running and pushing their children in strollers through the mall as armed security guards patrol the premises. A message can be heard over a loudspeaker telling shoppers: “Attention: Those who are not currently in a safe location, please seek shelter immediately.”

AFP