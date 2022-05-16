One person was killed and four seriously injured in a shooting at a church near Los Angeles.authorities said Sunday, a day after a gunman killed 10 people at a New York state store.

(You might be interested in: One dead and five injured in a shooting at a church near Los Angeles)

Parishioners were attending a banquet after morning church service when the shooter began his attack at an Orange County church about 45 miles from Los Angeles, according to authorities.

(You might be interested in: ‘racially motivated’ shooting leaves 10 dead in a US supermarket)

After the initial shootout, the church pastor hit the attacker with a chair when he paused to reload his gunand the other members of the congregation immobilized him, according to the media Univision.

Attendants detained the attacker, “tied his legs with a cable and took at least two weapons from him” before police officers arrived to arrest him, Orange County Deputy Sheriff Jeff Hallock told a news conference.

“That group of parishioners showed exceptional heroism and courage,” Hallock said. “They certainly prevented additional injuries and deaths,” he added.

In addition, all the victims are of Taiwanese origin, Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry said Monday in Taipei.

“Our representation office in Los Angeles immediately verified with local police and other authorities that one dead and five injured are all of Taiwanese origin,” the ministerial statement said.

Investigators are still looking for a motive for this attack, the deputy commissioner said, adding that the alleged attacker, who was not injured in the incident, would be an Asian adult in his 60s. “One person was confirmed dead at the scene,” Hallock said. “Four other victims were seriously injured and one more had minor injuries.” All adults.

Authorities said they received an emergency call from the Geneva Presbyterian Church at 1:26 pm (2026 GMT) on Sunday and were still determining the details of what happened with approximately 30 to 40 witnesses.

Police officers keep watch after a shooting inside the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods. See also Government, no cigarettes without the Green Pass. The new rules from February 1st

For its part, the office of California Governor Gavin Newsom said earlier that it was working with local authorities to monitor the situation. “No one should be afraid to go to their place of worship. Our thoughts are with the victims,” ​​the office tweeted.

Democratic Congresswoman Katie Porter, who represents Orange County in Washington, called the shooting “terrible and disturbing news, especially less than a day after a mass shooting in Buffalo.”

This latest shooting in the United States comes after another man, an 18-year-old white man, shot and killed 10 people and wounded three others – almost all African-Americans – at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, on Saturday. what authorities called a “racist” attack.

Mass shootings have become a frequent situation in the United States where efforts to regulate gun ownership have fallen short in the face of powerful industry lobbying, even after serious massacres.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from AFP

More world news:

-Zelensky dismisses the head of the Territorial Defense Forces of Ukraine

-‘El Chapo’ Guzmán: So were the luxurious cars in which he moved

-Constituent Assembly in Chile, in the final stretch: the draft is ready