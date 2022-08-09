Shooting in the United States leaves nine injured

The state authorities of Cincinnati they reported a new shooting outside a bar that I leave nine people injuredwhich were referred to the University Medical Center, where they were treated and then discharged.

The incident took place outside the Mr. Pitiful bar in Over the Rine, a nightlife district in the city. It all happened at 1:30 am on Sunday, August 7.

(Also read: Republicans call the raid on Trump’s house political persecution)

Most of the victims were injured in their lower limbsCincinnati Police Colonel Mike John told reporters at the scene.

(Also: US repeals program that forces asylum seekers to stay in Mexico)

He added that a uniformed police officer had shot the person allegedly responsible for the event, but he fled. “What I can tell you is that the officer shot an individual who was actively shooting at the time,” John said.

(You may be interested in: The ‘black widows’: kind grandmothers welcomed homeless people to kill them)

The police colonel also reported another shooting in a neighborhood near the bar, this left two injured, but it is unknown that the two events are related.

The spokeswoman for the medical center where the nine people were treated stated that they have already been discharged.

Trends WEATHER