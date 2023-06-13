Shooting in the United States leaves at least ten injured and others in critical condition

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The suspect was captured.
The suspect was captured.
The shooting occurred after the Nuggets’ first NBA victory.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
At least ten people were injured in a mass shooting Tuesday morning in Denver, state of Colorado (USA) in an area where basketball fans had celebrated the Nuggets’ first win in the NBA.
According to the official report from the Denver Police Department, The event occurred around 12:30 a.m.; three and a half hours after the game.
So far it is confirmed that of the 10 injured, there are at least 3 in critical condition and the rest are believed to have non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The suspect, for his part, was arrested.
The shooting occurred about a mile from Ball Arena, where the Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat on Monday night.
Alert: Officers are investigating a shooting in the area of 17th St. and Blake St. with one victim whose condition is unknown at this time. The circumstances and suspect information remain under investigation. pic.twitter.com/TaW4eTk5Il
— Denver (Nuggets) Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 13, 2023
“As to what led up to this altercation that resulted in the shooting, that is still under investigation at this time,” police spokesman Doug Schepman said. “It happened in the area where we had the largest gathering of people celebrating overnight.”The authorities are already carrying out the respective investigations to determine the reason for the shooting.
According to the Gun Violence Archive, the gun attacks are among at least 290 mass shootings in the US so far this year in which four or more people were shot, excluding the shooter.
FELIPE SANTANILLA AYALA
ELTIEMPO.COM with information from APnews
