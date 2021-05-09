A man opened fire Sunday at a birthday party in Colorado, United States, and killed six people before committing suicide.

Colorado Springs police responded to an emergency call Sunday morning at a trailer park, where they found six adults shot to death and one adult man who was seriously injured. The wounded man was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the families had gathered for a birthday party inside one of the trailers when the shooting occurred.

“The suspect, boyfriend of one of the female victims, drove to the residence, walked in and started shooting people at the party before taking his own life, “police said in a statement.” We are still investigating to determine a motive. “

Colorado Springs police responded to an emergency call and found six people dead. AP Photo.

None of the children who were on the birthday were injured in the attack, according to police.

“From the officers who responded to the shooting to the investigators still on the scene, we were all incredibly shocked,” said Colorado Springs Police Chief Vince Niski. “This is something that you hope will never happen in your own community.”

Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers said this “senseless act of violence” had shocked the community and asked to pray for the victims, their families and the first responders.

State Governor Jared Polis said it was a “devastating” act.

It was the third mass shooting in Colorado Springs since October 2015, including a massacre on Halloween and an attack on a family planning clinic, local media recalled.

The United States has been the scene of a series of mass shootings in recent weeks, including one that took place at a FedEx location in Indianapolis, another at offices in California, a third at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, and another. at various massage parlors in Atlanta.

Last month, President Joe Biden called gun violence an “epidemic” and an “international embarrassment” for his country.

In 2020, there were more than 43,000 firearm-related deaths in the United States, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

