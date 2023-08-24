At least three people were killed and another six wounded by the shots of an attackerwho also died, in a shooting that took place on Wednesday night in a historic biker bar in the town of Trabuco Canyon (California), police said.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in a message on the social network X (formerly Twitter), “four deceased at the scene, including the attacker, six taken to hospitals, five with gunshot wounds” and that they participated in the shooting law enforcement officers, of whom “none were injured.”

according to the newspaper Los Angeles Times, Two of the injured are in critical condition.

Sergeant Frank González, spokesman for the sheriff’s office, informed the Los Angeles newspaper that around 7:04 p.m. (02:04 GMT on Thursday) they received a call alerting them to the shooting at the Cook’s Corner bar, and two minutes later the officers arrived at the scene. first agents, who found a man armed with a pistol inside the bar, against whom they fired.

The local television network KCALowned by CBS, reported that the attacker is a retired Ventura County police officerwho had a dispute with his wife there, which escalated to the point that he ended up shooting several of the people present.

The police officers who came to the scene shot down the attacker, who was killed.

Cook’s Corner is a biker hangout since the 1970s, located at the junction of El Toro, Santiago Canyon and Live Oak Canyon roads, near O’Neill Regional Park, and featuring live music performances.

In a message on the X social network, Orange County Supervisor, (where Trabuco Canyon is located) Katrina Foley, lamented this “senseless” mass shooting, this time in our backyard.

Heartbroken to hear of another senseless mass shooting, this time in our own backyard. My office has received updates from the DA and Sheriff’s Department, I am continuing to watch this closely.https://t.co/hr7bRtNXGv — Supervisor Katrina Foley (@SupervisorFoley) August 24, 2023

In In the United States, mass shootings are usually considered to be those that leave at least four people dead or injured, not counting the attacker.

So far in 2023, more than 640 have been registered across the country, according to the organization Gun Violence Archive, which maintains a database on gun violence.

EFE

