The Israeli Ambulance Service and Army Radio said two people were wounded in a possible shooting attack in Jerusalem’s Old City.

Paramedics identified the injured as two men, aged 23 and 47, whose condition was said to be moderate to serious.

And the Israeli police announced on Saturday that it had arrested 42 people, following a shooting that left people dead in front of a synagogue in East Jerusalem, including members of the family of the Palestinian shooter.

The police confirmed in a statement that they “arrested 42 suspects for questioning, some of whom are family members of the perpetrator,” in addition to residents of his neighborhood in East Jerusalem.

The Israeli army said that an additional military battalion will be deployed in the West Bank, starting today, Saturday, after the East Jerusalem attack.

Yesterday, an armed attack on a Jewish synagogue in the Nabi Jacob settlement in East Jerusalem killed no less than 7 Israelis, according to official Israeli sources.

Attack details