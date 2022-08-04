Shooting bar Pescara, the killer could return for the coup de grace

The ambush of last Monday in a bar in the heart of Pescara continues to discuss. There are still many aspects to be clarified on the shooting cost his life to Walter Albia 66-year-old architect who led to the serious injury of his business partner, Luca Cavallito 48 years old. The latter – reads the Corriere della Sera – is guarded on sight in hospital, with three men stationed 24 hours non-stop in front of the resuscitation door. The service alternates between policemen, carabinieri and financiers. And every half hour, a couple of steering wheels passes in front of the Pescara hospital for to check that everything is fine. Cavallito it’s still I live. And if he makes it, they let the hospital know, he could give one himself carried out to investigationspointing out to the investigators the track to get to the principals. The killerin short, it could also return for the coup de grace: that’s why armed surveillance in the hospital.

Meanwhile, yesterday – continues the Courier – a other videoextracted from the cameras of the bar, in which it is seen the man with the helmet who pulls out the semiautomatic while walking to the club: 10 minutes earlier had gil done a site inspection passing in motion slowly just to see where they were sitting Albi and Cavallito in the outdoor area. The father of CavallitoDario, yesterday spoke of a hotel on the marina that his son and the architect wanted to realize: “More than someone in Pescara is worried now. How can you think of building a hotel without the right contacts? And with what funds?”, reflect the investigators. There Apulian mafiabut also the ‘ndranghetarecycle the black money of drug trafficking by investing in the territories. Thus, Albi and Cavallito may have jumped in a bigger deal than them. And in these cases, the mafia always finds a killer.

Subscribe to the newsletter

