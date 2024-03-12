On Sunday night, around 11:30 p.m., a riot broke out shooting in the pantheon municipality of Bácum, Sonorain front of the town of Ana María Alcántar.

According to the authorities, a group of alleged hitmen He began a series of shots in different directions.

The residents of the sector and the workers of the pantheon alerted the authorities through the 911 Emergency Service, which activated the Red Code and caused the mobilization of the Bácum Municipal Policeas well as the State Public Security Police (PESP) and the National Guard.

Upon arriving at the scene, several shell casings were found scattered in different graves, which led law enforcement to immediately cordon off the area.

Subsequently, elements of Expert Services of the Attorney General's Office of the State of Sonora (FGJES) to collect ballistic evidence and open a new investigation folder. Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities were reported, so the support of additional medical services was not necessary.

So far, the motive behind the shooting is unknown, as is the identity of those responsible. It has also not been determined whether this event was an armed confrontation or some other activity. The FGJES has not reported any arrests related to these events in the Municipal Pantheon of Bácum.

