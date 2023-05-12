A police officer was graze wounded during a shooting in the center of Nuoro. According to the first reports, a car did not stop at the height of a patrol car carrying out checks on the outskirts of the city towards the exit for state highway 131. A chase ensued through the city streets with the police cars managing to intercept her in via Brigata Sassari: the man fired and the officers returned fire by puncturing the wheels of the car. The driver then fled on foot into the alleys of San Pietro, the policemen would already be on his trail