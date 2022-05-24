At least 16 people died this Tuesday, including 14 students and a teacher, in a shooting at a school in the town of Uvalde (Texas, United States), where the aggressor also died. This was stated by the governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, at a press conference in which he specified that the attacker was 18 years old.

(Read here: Buffalo shooting: the conspiracy theory that motivated the attacker)

The assailant “horribly and incomprehensibly shot and killed 14 students and killed a teacher”Abbott said at a news conference.

He specified that the attacker, identified as local teenager Salvador Ramos, had also “passed away”, adding that “it is believed that the responding agents killed him”.

The Uvalde Memorial Hospital health center said in a statement on Facebook that several injured people were taken to its facilities by ambulance or bus, while the two fatalities had already died on arrival at the hospital.

Another health center, University Health, he tweeted that he is treating two patients injured by the shooting at that school, a minor and an adult, and they are being tested.

The Uvalde School District had previously noted on Twitter that there was an “active” shooting at Robb Elementary School and that security forces had moved into the area.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from Efe and AFP

More news

– Guns are flooding the US, according to the Justice Department

– The plan with which they sought to assassinate former President George W. Bush