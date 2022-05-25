The last part of the state authorities of Texas realizes at least 19 children killed in the shooting perpetrated by a young man in a school in the town of Uvalde, United States, in which a teacher and the aggressor also died. The latter was killed by the police.

As reported, the aggressor was identified as Salvador Ramos, 18 years old. The young man burst in with a handgun, and possibly a rifle, around 11:37 am local time at the Uvalde school, about 133 kilometers from the city of San Antonio.

The governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, assured in an appearance before the media that there are reports that the alleged perpetrator would have shot his grandmother before going to school.

She tried to stop him and he shot her

This version was confirmed by Eduardo Trinidad, a neighbor and former brother-in-law of the affected woman, who said in an interview with ‘Univisión’ that she tried to stop Ramos when he saw him leave his house armed. In response, the young man would have shot him between eight and nine times.

Seriously injured, the old woman asked that the authorities be alerted to avoid a tragedy, but the call did not come in time.

In addition, Trinidad told the local television channel ‘KPRC 2’ that the young man used to be alone all the time: “He was a loner, (I know) because my nephew worked with him at Burger King.“.

What did the US president say about it?

In an address to the nation immediately after arriving from a tour of Asia, US President Joe Biden wondered when his country will stand before the “gun lobby“.

“As a nation we have to ask ourselves when in God’s name are we going to stand up to gun lobbyists?” lamented Biden, visibly affected.

Biden was visibly shaken after the Texas school shooting.

The president ordered that the country’s flags fly at half-staff at the White House and at all federal buildings, military installations and warships until sunset on May 28.

This Tuesday is the second deadliest school shooting in the last decade, after the one that occurred in 2012 at the Sandy Hook school in Newton, Connecticut, where 26 people were killed.

*With information from EFE.