Shooting in Tampere | Shooting incident shocks students in Tampere: “Many are in a shock phase”

Shooting in Tampere|Tampere University of Applied Sciences will organize crisis assistance on campus on Friday. “Many people are in a shock phase when the situation has been around for so long,” says the chairman of the crisis group.

To Tampere Several students of the Tampere University of Applied Sciences (Tamk) watched the shooting on Hämeenkatu and the subsequent events.

A big Kiskofest event with thousands of students was organized in the center of Tampere on Thursday evening, and there were also venues for the event near the shooting location.

Photos and videos from the scene show that there were several young people dressed in student overalls at the shooting site. According to witnesses told by Ilta-Sanomi, the woman who was shot was revived by a student.

As chairman of the Tampere University of Applied Sciences crisis group Jussi Savolainen says that there have been many Tamki students in the vicinity of the venue.

He says that the event deeply touches the entire community. Because of this, Tamk organizes crisis help on Friday, where the school’s crisis team is offered low-threshold discussion help.

Savolainen says that he received the first contacts about the incident on Friday morning at 7 o’clock. In addition to this, he has received numerous contacts during the day from students and school staff.

“They have been concerned and worried about what happened,” says Savolainen.

“Many people are in a shock phase when there is so little time since the situation.”

Acute after chat support Tamk offers for those in need, access to health services and YTHS services.

The Pirkanmaa welfare area (Pirha) and the Tampere branch of the Red Cross will organize crisis assistance for the eyewitnesses of the incident on Saturday. The event will be held at the Meeting Place in Tampuri on Otavalankatu at 3 p.m.