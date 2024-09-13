Shooting in Tampere | A woman who was shot in the center of Tampere died, the woman had a minor child with her

Shooting in Tampere|The shooting incident took place on Hämeenkatu in Tampere on Thursday evening.

Police is investigating the shooting in Tampere’s core as a suspected homicide.

The police received a report about the incident at 19:46 on Thursday evening. According to it, a man had shot a woman on Hämeenkatu. The man had fired several shots and then fled the scene.

According to the police, the woman died in the shooting incident. The woman had a minor child with her. The child was not injured in the situation.

The police it has been confirmed in the preliminary investigation that the victim and the suspect knew each other.

The police say they arrested the suspect at half past one in the night in Ylöjärvi Kuru. Several patrols participated in the arrest. The arrest did not pose a danger to bystanders.

The police are investigating the incident as a suspected homicide, firearms offense and causing danger.

The police say they are continuing to find out the details of the suspected crime and are focusing on interviewing the suspect and witnesses.

There were a lot of people on Hämeenkatu at the time of the event. In Tampere on Thursday evening, among other things, the student event Kiskofest was taking place. According to the police, there have been many eyewitnesses to the incident and the police have received a lot of observations and information from the scene.