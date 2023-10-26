Milan – The police arrested and took to prison, on the orders of the investigating judge of Milan, the trapper Shiva, alias of 24 year old Andrea Arrigoni, on charges of attempted murder for wounding two boys in the legs with a gun last July 11th in Settimo Milanese who initially attacked him. The investigations, coordinated by the deputy prosecutor Laura Pedio and the prosecutor Daniela Bartolucci, they were conducted by the third section of the Flying Squad.

Arrigoni is accused not only of attempted murder, but also of illegal possession of a firearm and dangerous explosions. The policemen of the Flying Squad, directed by Marco Calì and led by Domenico Balsamo, reconstructed that Shiva would have shot at the height of the attempted attack that the two young people shot in the legs would have carried out against him and his friends.

During the first intervention the officers had found only one of the two injured still on site in via Cusago outside the headquarters of the trapper’s Milano Ovest record company. The young man, with a light abrasion on his leg, had refused to be transported to hospital and had not said anything about the episode. The same evening at the emergency room in Vimercate (Monza Brianza) another boy, with a gunshot wound to the leg, had provided a vague and far-fetched explanation saying that he had been attacked by five strangers. The investigations allowed the investigators to precisely reconstruct the salient phases of the episode and to link it to previous conflicts in the Milanese rap/trap world.