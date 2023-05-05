A shooting attack left 8 people dead and 14 injured in Serbia. The episode took place in Mladenovac, Serbia, on Thursday (May 4, 2023). The suspect carrying out the attack was arrested this Friday (May 5, 2023). It was the 2nd attack in 2 days in the country.

According to the news agency Reuters, a young man was in a fight in a schoolyard and opened fire on people with an assault rifle and a pistol. He was found hiding in his grandfather’s house, where grenades, an automatic rifle and ammunition were also found.

Serbia’s Interior Minister Bratislav Gasic called the shooting a “a terrorist act”.

2nd shooting attack

On Wednesday (May 3, 2023), Serbia also recorded a shooting attack on an elementary school in the Vracar district of Belgrade. The episode left 9 people dead and 7 others injured.

According to local authorities, a student, aged between 13 and 14, fired 1 at a security guard and 3 students in a hallway. Afterwards, he walked into a history classroom and shot a teacher and students. The teacher and 6 teenagers were hospitalized. The security guard died.