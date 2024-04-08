Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 04/08/2024 – 21:47

A shooting in the center of Seropédica, in the metropolitan region of Rio, caused the death of two men and left two children injured. One of the dead was the Biological Sciences student at the Federal Rural University of Rio de Janeiro (UFFRJ), Bernardo Paraíso, 24 years old.

He was going to the supermarket with a friend, also a university student, when he was hit.

UFRRJ, located in Seropédica, suspended classes this Monday (8). “It is with immense regret that we announce the tragic death of student Bernardo Paraíso, student of Biological Sciences, this afternoon (8). The central administration sympathizes with all family and friends in this moment of pain”, he says in a note.

According to the police, the shooting occurred between rival militiamen who are vying for control of cable TV signal services, the sale of gas cylinders and the collection of taxes from businesses in the region.

.The other recorded death was that of a militia member who was armed with a rifle and an automatic pistol. A grenade was found next to the body, which was never fired.

Two children, aged 1 year and 6 years old, were hit by gunshots and taken to hospital in Duque de Caxias.

The police arrested a man, identified as Cléber Barbosa dos Santos, the “General”, when he tried to hide inside a pharmacy. He was armed with a rifle, an automatic pistol, and had R$1,550 in cash.