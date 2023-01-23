A shooting left this Sunday a balance of six people killedamong them two minors are reported, in the port of Veracruz, according to police information.

The Secretariat of Public Security (SSP) revealed that they were six the dead that left the act of violence that occurred around 4:00 p.m. on the free federal highway Veracruz-Xalapaat the height of the aeronautical zone of the Secretary of the Navy and also of the Heriberto Jara Corona International Airport.

“Federal and State Forces maintain operational Code Red in the area, in order to find the attackers and guarantee order and social peace. So far, 6 people have been reported dead and 1 injured,” it was reported.

The State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) He specified that in addition to the two minors, there were three men and one woman who were the victims of the attack.

The Morenista GovernorCuitláhuac García, assured a couple of hours after the event that the fact is a settling of scores between criminal gangs.

“The FGE carries out preliminary investigations that point to a settling of scores between organized crime gangs,” he said on his social networks.

“Sadly, they take innocent lives in this. There will be justice and for no reason we will not allow them to reach these levels that even with their families they end up paying for their supposed ‘revenge’.”

It was reported that a black Ford Lobo truck was chased by armed individuals aboard several vehicles, but it was at this point in the Los Carriles neighborhood (in an area better known as Las Bajadas), that it collided with an electric power pole and later it was burst by hooded subjects and with false military clothing.

“They are pure nose eh, they are pure nose. Look at the other one, they are going to knock them down to see… eh. How come the Navy you? two residents who recorded the shooting.

In videos, it was recorded how armed subjects They got out of three white trucks, one red, and two compact cars to start shooting at the Ford Lobo truck.

Likewise, how the bodies of the children and adults were left inside the black van, and it was also reported that one more man died aboard a taxi on the road that connects to the Veracruz Municipality with Boca del Río and Medellín.

The act of violence mobilized elements of the Local policeas well as the Army, Navy and National Guard.

The road is closed for more than 5 kilometers from the area of ​​the attack to the town of Tejería, near the industrial zone of the port of Veracruz.

The aeromexico company reported that arrivals at the Heriberto Jara Corona International Airport could be delayed precisely due to the closure of roads.

“Your arrival at the Veracruz Airport may take longer than expected due to the closure of roads in the vicinity of the Airport. We suggest you take precautions,” the company revealed.