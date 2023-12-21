«We locked ourselves in the library and hid under the table. We all remained silent and wrote to our families, to the police.” It is one of the stories on social media from the witnesses of the shooting at Prague University. Many recounted moments of terror, explaining that via email the management of the Faculty of Philosophy told the students how to move and where to barricade themselves.



«I'm fine – he says Děda Mrázek on X –. I was in the library at the time of the shooting, they sent us to the back of the computer room where there are no windows. Now word has spread that the gunman is dead. We all call and answer relatives and friends that we are fine.”

Other students say that as early as two o'clock the police began to search the faculty building on Celetná Street. “They started clearing out another building, I was there, we thought someone had reported a bomb,” another student told the Czech newspaper Hn anonymously.



Luca, 19 years old, is an Italian-Czech student. It's a normal day for him. «I was on the tram that was supposed to cross the bridge and pass through the square where the shooting happened – he told ANSA – But the conductor told us to get off, the tram couldn't go on. So I got out and crossed the bridge on foot. I was 200 meters away. I started hearing two or three shots, and as I was walking away I heard another shot. At first I didn't have much connection, I thought they were Christmas firecrackers.”

Meanwhile, not far from the faculty, he walks down the street Flavio Rosario Glauco Mela, teacher of History of Italian Art in the Italian Studies course: «I was about to cross the bridge, because I had class at 5.30 pm – he recalls – but I had already been warned by some of my students. The police were locking down the whole area because there was fear of shots coming from the windows.”

The professor immediately thinks of his students: «They are Czech or Slovak, and then there are some Italian students on Erasmus. The three Italians I have in our course replied, they didn't have lessons.” And the others? «Not everyone responded – he adds – I just hope they didn't see my email». He later said that some students were detained at the university for questioning by the police. Meanwhile – everything happens in a few hundred meters – there is another Italian expat, Massimo Bernacconi, that the shooting literally grazed her. He lives between Brussels, where he works in the EU, and Prague, where his family lives. «I live 500 meters away. I got home around a quarter past one. I started hearing ambulances and police cars – she explains – but I wasn't worried.”

We are in the historic center: sirens and blue cars are the norm. But then he receives a phone call from his daughter, who is in high school: «They were stuck inside: all the schools, having heard the news, barred their doors until the Ministry of the Interior said that there was only one attacker and he was no longer in a position to harm. There were rumors that there were two, there was enough panic.” And to think that his family had decided to move to the Czech capital also because they were looking for a quieter place to live: «We were living in Brussels when the terrorist episodes occurred, which at the time affected us very closely – he says – Prague is considered a happy island, where these things shouldn't happen.”

«A bolt from the blue – adds Mela – I have lived here for 7 years, it is a quiet and safe city. The police often patrol the streets, even in the suburbs, there is no risk of attacks. The episode may happen, but her city is calm. This massacre will leave an indelible mark. From the images I saw one of the dead was right on the road. A body in the middle of the street, in the center of Prague: shocking.”

In fact, Bernacconi speaks of a “shocked Italian community”: “Now we should begin to reflect on why it happened and at this moment – he reasons – how did he manage to obtain the weapon in a city where anyone can walk, even at night, without fear of being targeted by a crazy shooter right there where I was taking photos last week. I could have been there.”

Or one of the many tourists, reflects Mela, who flock to the city these days, with its markets and its Christmas lights. And tomorrow, how will the Italians of Prague wake up? «Now – says Luca, who studies in a faculty far from the center – there will be the topic of how to improve safety, but I think I will go to university with the same spirit». Bernacconi is sure: «Certainly my family will stay in Prague. It could have happened anywhere, there is no comparison for sure with Brussels: here it is another planet. There is no widespread social distress, it is a healthy society, of working people.” Stronger, seen by the Italians of Prague, even than the horror of the bullets.