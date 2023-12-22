Witness to the shooting in Prague Angelides spoke about the panic of people during the attack

On the evening of December 21, 24-year-old student of the Faculty of Philosophy at Charles University in Prague, David Kozak, opened fire in the university building, killing 14 people and seriously injuring 25 more. Eyewitnesses told what happened at the scene of the tragedy.

Witnesses described what Jan Palach Square looked like during the shooting

Not far from Jan Palach Square, where the shooting took place, Greek citizen Antonis Angelidis found himself. Together with his wife, he was driving a car through the city center. “We drove right where the incident happened (…) we parked right there and walked a few meters. We walked up to the old city castle and saw everything from a bird's eye view. Immediately people began to run in panic. We heard sirens and ambulances,” told He.

Angelides said it was clear from the very beginning that something serious had happened.

We saw panicking people, many ambulances, and heard sirens. There was panic at the scene and in the surrounding streets. Antonis AngelidesEyewitness

Ivo Havranek also witnessed the shooting at the university. “It all started with a couple of shots. Before I even realized that it was shooting, students and teachers suddenly started running out of the building of the Faculty of Philosophy. I walked through the crowd, not understanding what was really happening. Then I saw police in full combat uniform and with weapons,” shared He.

The eyewitness added that he was so amazed by what was happening that he could not move.

They started shouting at me to leave, to run away. But I just stood there, filmed everything and talked to the tense tourists Ivo Havranekeyewitness

Restaurant owner mistook shooting for Hamas attack

Aaron Günsberg was in his restaurant, located a few hundred meters from Jan Palach Square, when the first shots were fired. “I saw several guys who looked like me walk past the restaurant. I realized that they were military or police. I ran out of the restaurant because I immediately thought that there must have been an attack on Jewish targets. But when I arrived here, the guys from the special forces told me that there had been a shooting at the faculty,” the man recalled.

He noted that this information horrified him even more because his daughter is a student at Charles University and was at a lecture at that moment.

My daughter was there and I was hiding here. I immediately put on my bulletproof vest and started calling her, but she didn’t answer. A few minutes later I was able to contact her via SMS and began giving instructions Aaron GunsbergEyewitness

Charles University professor told how he saved his students

Sergei Medvedev (recognized in Russia as a foreign agent) told what was happening inside the university. “The special forces burst in and quickly looked around the room, after which we realized that everything was serious. We barricaded ourselves from the inside and waited for further instructions,” he explained.

According to him, the classroom in which his class took place was located on the third floor, the shooter was operating on the floor above.