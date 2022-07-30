Home page World

Of: Martina Lippl

Split

Holidays in Italy: A lifeguard sits under a parasol on the beach. (symbol image) © imago

Shocking moments in the Italian seaside resort of Jesolo. In the middle of the pedestrian zone, a man fires shots – in front of numerous holidaymakers.

Jesolo – The Italian holiday resort of Jesolo (Venice) is particularly popular with families. But shots were suddenly fired on Tuesday night on the promenade of the city on the Adriatic Sea. An argument escalated in front of a bar. Numerous tourists are said to have witnessed the bloody deed, reports the Italian news agency ansa.it.

Shooting in the Italian seaside resort of Jesolo – suspect on the run

At around 11:30 p.m., a man fired two shots. One of them hit his rival in the back. According to witness statements, he was on the run, was able to pull himself together and fled. The shooter also fled the scene of the crime. Vacationers are said to have fled in panic. The injured man was picked up by the police and taken to a hospital. The victim is not in mortal danger. The man with the gun is still at large.

Crime in Italy: shots on the promenade in the holiday resort of Jesolo

On Wednesday, investigators were still looking for clues in the area between Via Verdi and Piazza Marina. The recordings of the surveillance cameras around the crime scene should also be evaluated and could provide clues.

There really is no place for crime in the popular Italian holiday resort of Jesolo. © Polizia locale Jesolo

Mayor of Jesolo: “Jesolo is a safe place and the situation is constantly monitored”

The incident in the middle of the pedestrian zone shook Jesolo. The Italian city fears damage to tourism in the summer season. Tourism and business associations rely on the police and the responsible authorities to ensure security. Jesolo is a safe city and must continue to do everything possible to remain so – so the tenor.

“Police and Carabinieri intervened immediately by blocking one of those involved and that means that if something serious happens, the system works,” said the mayor of Jesolo De Zotti, like that jesolo-magazin.com reported. “Jesolo is a safe place and the situation is constantly monitored,” he stresses. Work must be done to improve security further.

Other vacation spots in Italy also have problems: in the forests around the vacation region on Lake Maggiore, the police are chasing drug gangs. There have already been 24 arrests in four months in 2022. Now the carabinieri are also asking tourists for help. (ml)

In Jesolo on the Adriatic Sea, slimy sea creatures spoiled the bathing fun. A woman caused a stir: she collected jellyfish on the beach – for dinner.