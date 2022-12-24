The man arrested for yesterday’s attack in Paris against the Kurdish community, which cost the lives of three people, described himself as a “racist”. This was reported by the broadcaster Bfmtv, specifying that during the interrogation the main suspect admitted that he had acted because he is a “racist”. The man, a 69-year-old retired French citizen, will remain in custody until tomorrow, according to indications from the public prosecutor’s office in the French capital.

And in the aftermath of the attack, incidents between French police and Kurdish protesters are recorded near the Place de la Republique. According to reports from the Bfmtv broadcaster, scuffles broke out along Boulevard du Temple. The police were thrown by objects and responded with tear gas.

“France must protect us,” said Berivan Firat, spokesman for the Kurdish Democratic Council in France (Cdkf). During the meeting scheduled for this morning with the prefect of Paris, “we will reiterate the fact that about three weeks ago we communicated to the French authorities that we were in danger”, Firat explained to the broadcaster Bfmtv. “We know, we are threatened: Kurds in general, Kurdish activists, Kurdish militants are threatened and France must protect us,” he added, underlining that “the Kurdish community was directly targeted” in Friday’s attack “And that’s why we reject the qualification as a racist act. We believe and emphasize that this is a terrorist attack.”

According to the spokesman of the Kurdish Democratic Council in France (Cdkf), Agit Polat, “there is no doubt that these are political assassinations orchestrated by Turkey”