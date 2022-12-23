At least two people were killed and several others injured in a shooting today at a front of a Kurdish cultural center in the 10th arrondissement of Paris, for which police arrested a man. The perpetrator of the shooting that caused two deaths and four wounded near the Kurdish cultural center in rue d’Enghien, in central Paris, is of French nationality: this is what the newspaper Le Parisien writes, confirming that the man stopped by police is 69 years old. According to the newspaper, he would be “a pensioner of the SNCF”, the French railway company, where he worked as a “conductor”.



