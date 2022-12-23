Two people died and four were injured this Friday in a shooting occurred in the center of Paris shortly before noon, and a man in his 60s was arrested, police and prosecutor sources said.

(Also read: Why is inflation so low in Switzerland?)

The motives of the attacker are unknown, explained the authorities, who specified that two of the injured are in serious condition.. The suspect, “a man between 60 and 70 years old, was arrested,” the prosecution said.

“The author was arrested along with his weapon. The danger is over,” a police source told AFP.

“His motives remain unknown” for now, he continued. The shots shortly before noon caused panic among residents of the neighborhood, a bustling area with numerous shops, restaurants and bars.

A local resident, who asked to remain anonymous, told AFP that the man was arrested at a hairdresser’s.

“There were people who panicked, yelling at the police and pointing to the room ‘it’s there, it’s there, come in’,” he explained.

The witness indicated that he saw two people on the floor of the room with injuries to their legs.

A neighborhood merchant told AFP, on condition of anonymity, that he had heard seven or eight shots. The Paris prosecutor’s office reported that he had opened an investigation and that “a man between the ages of 60 and 70 was arrested and is in custody.”

“His identity is in the process of being verified,” he continued. News of the shooting sent jitters to the surface in a city that has repeatedly suffered Islamist attacks since 2015. In addition, Paris occasionally suffers from outbreaks of violence from criminal groups.

AFP

More news