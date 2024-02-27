Shooting in Palermo, one dead and one seriously injured.

In the Sperone a district Palermo one occurred shootingcausing the death of one individual and the serious injury of another, who was transported to the emergency room Buccheri La Ferla. The victim was identified as Giancarlo Romano, a 37 year old man. The wounded man, however, is called Alessio Salvo Caruso and he is 29 years old.

According to an initial reconstruction by the Flying Squad, the killer is believed to be a man who managed to escape. Searches are underway, including with the use of a helicopter in the Sperone area. Both men were hit by several bullets fired from weapon. Investigations are currently underway to determine the motive for the crime, with one of the lines of inquiry pointing to conflicts between criminal groups who compete for control of the drug market in the area.