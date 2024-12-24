A man has been injured after a shooting in the middle of the street in Marbella. The events took place this Tuesday next to the Cristamar shopping center, on Avenida de las Unidas. The victim, a German man of Arab origin, has received shot in the leg.

This has been confirmed by police sources, who indicate that the events took place around 11:30 a.m. Apparently, there have been several detonations, which has spread the panic among neighbors who were in the place at that time, who have tried to take refuge by fleeing at full speed.

After the shooting, the perpetrator fled aboard a car, according to a newspaper report South. Meanwhile, the victim has been found inside the shopping center, where he had tried to hide after leaving a trail of blood.

As a consequence, agents from the National Police, Local Police, Civil Guard and health workers have appeared at the scene of the events. The latter, after stabilizing the victim, transported him by ambulance to a hospital.