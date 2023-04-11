Four people were killed and eight others were injured, including two police officers, in a shooting occurred Monday morning in a bank in the American city of louisville (Kentucky, USA), reported the local Police.

At first, the Police reported five deaths, but later corrected that figure and explained that four people died as victims of the attack. Besides, the death of the author of the shooting is recorded.

The moments of the attack

The shooting took place this morning around 08:30 local time (12:30 GMT) in a building of the downtown louisville where one of the headquarters of the Old National Banka regional bank with branches in the southeastern and midwestern United States.

The building where the shooting took place is next to Slugger Field, the baseball field of the local team, the Louisville Bats, one of the busiest areas of this city located on the Kentucky-Indiana border and where some 630,000 live. people.

According to Louisville Police Lt. Col. Paul L. Humphrey, police were able to respond to the event in just three minutes and, upon entering the bank, the attacker was still firing.

BREAKING: An active shooting is underground at and around the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville. Details: – Authorities say this is another ‘Mass casualty incident’. Multiple coincidences confirmed. – Officers heard yelling: “Active shooter at the bank” as he told traffic… pic.twitter.com/YRsVRzWcGq —Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) April 10, 2023

Authorities are trying to determine if the attacker was an employee or former employee of the financial institution, according to Humphrey.

“We believe that he acted alone and had a link to the bank,” he said, referring to the fact that he may have been an employee or currently on the staff. The investigation will determine it.

The assailant died inside the bank and police are trying to determine whether he was shot dead by responding officers or committed suicide after being cornered, Humphrey said.

Area where a shooting took place in downtown Louisville, Kentucky.

the wounded

“At least” two officers were injured in the shooting and one of them is undergoing surgery at the hospital, Paul Humphrey said. “At least four more dead victims have been found inside the premises, along with eight (others) who are being treated at the university hospital,” he said.

Two of the injured are in critical condition, including one of the police officers.

The agents “undoubtedly saved lives,” estimated Mayor Craig Greenberg at a press conference in which he denounced “a new episode of armed violence.” He himself survived a shooting last year.

4 dead and 8 injured, including 2 police officers, in an early morning shooting at a bank in downtown Louisville, authorities confirm. The attacker is dead. They believe he had ties to the entity. pic.twitter.com/oddMbvTx9p — Dori Toribio (@DoriToribio) April 10, 2023

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear told reporters that he has lost a “very dear friend” in the shooting, “and another close friend is one of those who are in the hospital,” he said during the news conference.

Some survivors took refuge in the vault, according to a CNN reporter.

According to the Police, there is no longer any danger to the public. However, several US television networks continue to show images of a large police deployment in downtown Louisville with police cars in the vicinity of the bank and streets closed to traffic.

The streets in the area are still guarded by the police.

The US Gun Problem

The United States pays a heavy price for dissemination Firearms on their territory and the ease with which Americans have access to them. On March 27, a person opened fire at a private elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee (south). He killed three 9-year-old boys and three employees before being shot dead by police.

The country has more individual weapons than inhabitants: one in three adults owns at least one gun and almost one in two lives in a house where there is a gun.

As a consequence of this proliferation, the country registers a very high rate of death by firearm, incomparable with that of other developed States.

Some 49,000 people died from gunshot wounds in 2021, up from 45,000 in 2020, which was already a record year. This represents more than 130 deaths per day, more than half of which are suicides.

Area where a shooting took place in downtown Louisville, Kentucky.

After the attack on Monday, US President Joe Biden lashed out at Republicans in Congress and reproached them for not having reformed the laws regulating the possession of firearms to prevent shootings like the one that occurred in Louisville.

“Once again, our nation is in mourning following a senseless act of gun violence. Jill and I are praying for the lives lost and affected by the

shooting today,” the president said in a message on Twitter.

“Too many Americans are paying with their lives for this inaction. When will Republicans in Congress act to protect our communities?”

Biden has repeatedly called on conservatives, who control the US House, to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, which allow a gun wielder to kill large numbers of people without having to stop to reload bullets.

*With information from AFP and EFE