Shooting took place in the Alsterdorf district of Hamburg, as a result of which six people died and several were injured. Two, according to the channel RTLwere seriously injured, as it became known on Thursday, March 9.

According to the newspaper Hamburger Morgenpost, the number of victims was 17 people, nine of them, according to her, were seriously injured. The first reports of shots were received around 21 local time (23 Moscow time). They were distributed in the church of the organization “Jehovah’s Witnesses” (an extremist organization banned in the Russian Federation), reports Az-online.de.

Medics, police and firefighters are on the scene. According to some information, the attackers managed to escape.

