Shooting in Germany claims the lives of three people; the authorities investigate

German police investigate a shooting that took place last night in Langweid (southern Germany) and that left three dead and two wounded, sAccording to the German media reported this Saturday morning.

The alleged perpetrator of the shots, 64, was arrested and lived in the same building as the three fatalities, two women and a man of 72, 49 and 52 years of age, as reported by the police of the North Swabia region in a statement.

According to the version handled by the police, the suspect was possibly motivated by a personal dispute, although the investigators have indicated that at the moment they do not want to enter into “conjectures” about the reasons for the crime.

It is believed that, after killing the first three victims, he went to a house located 500 meters away and shot a 32-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man, who are in serious condition, although their lives are not in danger.

The alleged perpetrator was arrested shortly thereafter in his vehicle without resisting and was carrying at least one firearm at the time.

Langweid am Lech is a town of about 7,500 inhabitants located in the southern region of Bavaria.

The alleged perpetrator was arrested shortly after in his vehicle.

EFE

