updateA shooting took place at a school in Vantaa (Finland) on Tuesday. Two children were seriously injured, the Finnish police reported. One child has died. The suspected shooter has been arrested and is also a minor. According to police, everyone involved was 12 years old.
Foreign editorial
Latest update:
12:26
