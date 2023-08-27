Shooting | In Finland, a day of two medals in the shooting sports World Championships

Aleksi Leppä shot silver for Finland at the World Shooting Sports Championships on Sunday. Leppä achieved a medal in the 300-meter rifle prone competition with a record score of 599.

“I told Tapsa [valmentaja Tapio Kajan] in the morning, that today you have to shoot slowly and focus on relaxation and the trigger, that things will rock”, Leppä said in the press release.

“The competition was just as tough as I expected. I thought that probably 600 should be shot if you want to win.”

A full point pot was required to win, and Slovenia succeeded in that Raymond Debevec with a world record score of 600.

Niklas Hyvärinen and the Finnish men’s team started at the top for fast runs to the 10-meter moving goal, and Finland took the WC bronze as a team. The men’s team shot in addition to Hyvärinen Aaro Vuorimaa and Krister Holmberg. There was only one point left for a brighter medal, when Sweden aimed for silver with a score of 1,685, and Finland’s points were 1,684. The team gold went to Ukraine with 1,703 points.

The personal medals didn’t last long either. Hyvärinen’s total score of 567 was enough for 7th place. 569 points were required for the medal matches. Vuorimaa finished in 9th place and Holmberg in 15th place.

“Empty feeling. Yesterday’s slow ones were good, but today’s fast ones have never felt so bad. The place in the final was up for grabs”, lamented Hyvärinen after the race.

“Fair enough for an eco-adult competition. I am satisfied that we still got a team medal”, commented Vuorimaa.

Ida Heikkilä was the best Finnish woman in the moving target by shooting for 5th place.

The last day of competition in Baku, Azerbaijan is Thursday, August 31.