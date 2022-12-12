Three people lost their lives in the shooting in Fidene, a district located in the north-east of Rome, along the Teverer river. A commercial and residential area where, suddenly, Claudio Campiti caused the death of three people, during what appears to be a dispute on the occasion of a meeting of the consortium of villas of the dona. A councilor would have stopped him before the balance escalated.

Three women were killed during the firefight at a meeting of the consortium of villas in the area. Sabina Sperandio, Elisabetta Silenzi, Nicoletta Golisano (respectively aged 71, 55 and 50) are gone, due to a man who started shooting.

The man is Claudio Campiti aged 57, resident within the consortium. He suddenly entered the gazebo where the assembly was taking place at that moment, closing the door behind him and going towards the management, where he took out his weapon.

Claudio Campiti hit, causing their death, the auditor and the secretary of the president of the consortium. President who is serious in hospital, along with two other people. A third person, on the other hand, fell ill.

The police promptly reached the place, stopping the man who had previously been stopped and disarmed by a councilor. Residents recounted those excited moments of fear and panic.

Shooting in Fidene, three women lose their lives: the story of those present

We thought he was going to use it to threaten us, he came in screaming I’ll kill you all. But then he fired at the management: evidently he was his first target. It was two minutes of panic: it was a terrible thing. He had more rounds in the chamber, a sixteen-round magazine and more scattered.

The man who stopped him, a 67-year-old councillor, is in hospital, hit in the face by a bullet, which luckily didn’t damage any vital part.