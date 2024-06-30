In the early hours of this Sunday, June 30, a violent incident was recorded shooting at Makali barlocated on División del Norte Avenue and Circunvalación Street, in the Coyoacán neighborhood, in Mexico City (CDMX).

According to official reports, neighbors heard multiple gunshots inside the bar, so they alerted the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) of Mexico City, who responded immediately.

Upon arriving at the place, the authorities found several young people injured by firearms In the area surrounding the bar, ERUM paramedics immediately responded to provide medical care.

Unfortunately, dTwo of the victims, Alejandra “N”, 18 years old, and Carlos “N”, 15 years old, lost their lives. due to injuries caused by the weapons, while three others, including minors, were taken to nearby hospitals.

Enrique Luna, a reporter at the scene, found around 30 shell casings, indicating the intensity of the shooting. The area was cordoned off to allow the capital’s Prosecutor’s Office to carry out the relevant investigations into the incident.

Authorities investigate the facts

So far, the authorities have not identified the alleged attackers The motives behind the armed attack have not yet been determined. The SSC has begun analysing video surveillance cameras to obtain clues about those responsible for the violent act, according to an official statement.

This tragic event has caused a stir in the local community and has drawn attention to the security of nightlife establishments in the city. The Coyoacán mayor’s office and the corresponding authorities continue to work to clarify the events and bring those responsible to justice.