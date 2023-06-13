At least nine people were injured in a mass shooting Tuesday morning in Denver, state of Colorado (USA), in an area where basketball fans were celebrating the Nuggets’ first win in the NBA.

According to the official report from the Denver Police Department, The event occurred around 12:30 a.m.; three and a half hours after the game.

(We recommend reading: Shooting in the US during graduation ceremony leaves two dead)

Denver police are investigating a shooting that left at least nine people injured early Tuesday morning.

So far it is confirmed that of the nine injured, there are at least three in critical condition and the rest are believed to have non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The suspect, for his part, was arrested.

The shooting happened about a mile from Ball Arena, where the Nuggets beat the Miami Heat on Monday night.



(We recommend reading: Nine injured in a shootout between two groups on a Florida beach)

Alert: Officers are investigating a shooting in the area of ​​17th St. and Blake St. with one victim whose condition is unknown at this time. The circumstances and suspect information remain under investigation. pic.twitter.com/TaW4eTk5Il — Denver (Nuggets) Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 13, 2023

“Preliminary information indicates that multiple shots were fired during an altercation involving multiple people.“the police said through their official Twitter account. “Updates will be provided as they become available,” they added.The authorities are already carrying out the respective investigations to determine if the shooting is related to the celebrations.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, the gun attacks are among at least 290 mass shootings in the US so far this year in which four or more people were shot, excluding the shooter.

FELIPE SANTANILLA AYALA

ELTIEMPO.COM with information from CNN

More news of your interest

Three dead and several wounded in a shooting in New Mexico, United States

Biden says that white supremacism is the biggest ‘terrorist threat’ in the US.

What comes for migrants in the US after the end of Title 42 this Thursday? speak expert