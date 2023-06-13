Shooting in Colorado leaves at least 10 injured

At least ten people were injured in a mass shooting on Tuesday morning in Denver, Colorado (USA) in an area where basketball fans had celebrated the Nuggets’ first NBA victory.

According to the official report of the Denver Police Department, the event occurred around 12:30 am; three and a half hours after the game.

So far it is confirmed that of the 10 injured, there are at least 3 in critical condition and the rest are believed to have non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The suspect, for his part, was arrested.

The shooting occurred about a mile from Ball Arena, where the Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat on Monday night.

Alert: Officers are investigating a shooting in the area of ​​17th St. and Blake St. with one victim whose condition is unknown at this time. The circumstances and suspect information remain under investigation. pic.twitter.com/TaW4eTk5Il — Denver (Nuggets) Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 13, 2023

“As to what led up to this altercation that resulted in the shooting, that is still under investigation at this time,” police spokesman Doug Schepman said. “It happened in the area where we had the largest gathering of people celebrating overnight.”

The authorities are already carrying out the respective investigations to determine the reason for the shooting.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, the gun attacks are among at least 290 mass shootings in the US so far this year in which four or more people were shot, excluding the shooter.

