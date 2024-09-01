Mash: Shooting occurred near the Aist restaurant on Patriarch’s Ponds in Moscow

A shooting took place near the Aist restaurant on Patriarch’s Ponds in central Moscow. This was reported by Telegram– Mash channel. Eyewitnesses said they heard at least five shots.

“It started with a classic conflict: the guests had a row, one of them pulled out a non-lethal weapon and started shooting,” the publication says. It is noted that the police officers who arrived at the scene cordoned off the restaurant and evacuated the customers.

The shooter was detained and taken to the police station.

Earlier, an unknown person stabbed a man on Patriarch’s Ponds. According to eyewitnesses, the attack took place on Monday evening, August 7, near the Aist restaurant.