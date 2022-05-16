Two more shootings and more deaths. It stretches leaves of blood in the United States, on a weekend marked by the massacre in the Buffalo supermarket, where an 18-year-old supremacist opened fire and killed ten people for racial reasons. In southern California, in the Laguna Woods retirement community, a man opens fire in a church, the Geneva Presbyterian: the toll is one dead and four injured in critical condition. In Texas near Houston a quarrel between five men turns into tragedy, with two dead and three injured. But the toll could have been far worse as the shots flew into a crowded flea market. “Nobody should be afraid to go to his place of prayer,” says California Governor Gavin Newsom. The incident took place around 13.30 local time: the rapid intervention of the police made it possible to stop the suspect and recover the used weapon. One person died instantly, while the four injured were transported to hospital. They are all adults, the police reassured, explaining how the reason for the insane act is not yet clear. In Texas, on the other hand, tragedy came close. In a flea market with more than 1,000 people shopping on a Sunday afternoon, five men opened fire following a fight. “At the moment it appears that the wounded, as well as the two dead, are all part of the quarrel. No innocent people were shot. At least two guns were recovered at the scene,” Harris County authorities said. The two incidents culminate a weekend of terror, with the Buffalo tragedy returning to shake America. Joe Biden will be in the city of state of New York on Tuesday: he will take on the role of the consoler-in-chief before leaving for Asia.

In California, the shooting took place during a buffet following mass. When the police arrived on the scene, the man had already been immobilized by the faithful. Investigators are hearing witnesses, in all between 30 and 40 people.