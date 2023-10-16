Two people died this evening in Brussels following shots fired not far from Place Sainctelette, in the city centre. The police reported this, confirming the information provided by various media, which reported that the attacker shouted ‘Allah Akbar’.

According to initial reconstructions, the shots were heard around 7.15pm near Place Sainctelette, Boulevard d’Ypres and Boulevard du Ninième de ligne. Emergency services arrived on site. No suspect has yet been arrested.

In the images taken by a resident of the area, a man with a fluorescent orange jacket and a white helmet, a weapon in hand, can be seen getting on a scooter and fleeing. He had previously allegedly shot someone in a lobby before shooting two people in a taxi.