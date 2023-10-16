At least two people were killed this Monday by gunshots from a man who opened fire late in the afternoon in Brussels and fled, as reported by several local media and confirmed by police sources, who also indicated the existence of an as yet unspecified number of injured.

The media agree in stating that A man opened fire this Monday around 7:00 p.m. in the center of Brussels.

The incident occurred on Boulevard d’Ypres when a man wearing a fluorescent orange jacket got off a motorcycle and fired a “weapon of war,” according to the newspaper Sudinfo.

The information about the shooting was confirmed by the police and Brussels fire brigade spokesman, Walter Derieuw, who indicated that the “assessment is not very precise at this time” regarding the circumstances in which the events took place.

In a video recorded by a witness, which is circulating online and reproduced by the sports newspaper DH, The man is seen arriving alone on a small motorcycle, throws it to the ground and begins to quickly shoot people in the street.

🇧🇪 | URGENT: A man has opened fire with a rifle in the center of Brussels shouting “Allahu Akbar”. At least 2 dead. https://t.co/0EmaDyOU3t — Alerta News 24 (@AlertaNews24) October 16, 2023

The attacker, wearing a white helmet, chases several people who are trying to take refuge in a glass building, He shoots them and shoots one of them again when he is already on the ground.

The man also shot two people who were in a taxi and then fled on the motorcycle, according to some media, which claim that The two fatalities are Swedish nationals.

EFE