Shooting in Belgrade: shooting of a student in a school leaves nine dead

Nine killed by the shooting of a student in a Belgrade school.
EFE/EPA/ANDREJ CUKIC
Eight of the victims are minors. There is consternation in Serbia.
Nine people have died, including eight minors, and several were injured in a Belgrade school when a 14 year olda student at that institution, fired this morning with a pistol against his classmates and the teaching and security personnel.
According to a statement from the Ministry of the Interior of Serbia, the ninth deceased is a member of the institution’s security team.
The note indicates that six students and a teacher were injured and are being treated in two hospitals in Belgrade.
The young man suspected of having committed the crime was found and detained in the courtyard of the “Vladislav Ribnikar” primary school, located near the center of Belgrade.
The seventh grader shot with a pistol, allegedly owned by his father, against several students and members of the school security team.
Numerous police patrols with special intervention teams are deployed in the area of the school, near the center of belgradeand work to establish the facts and circumstances that led to the tragedy.
Sinisa Ducic, director of the “Tirsova” hospital, one of the clinics to which the injured were sent, told local television that three children were admitted, one of them a girl with serious head injuries.
EFE
