Home page World

From: Sandra Sporer, Romina Kunze, Jennifer Lanzinger, Julia Hanigk

Press Split

Shots were fired in the Swabian Alb. Several fatalities were confirmed. The police initially suspected a shooting spree, but have now ruled this out.

Update from July 15, 6.12 am: The violent act in Lautlingen (Baden-Württemberg) with three dead and two injured is shocking. “A terrible day for Albstadt,” said Mayor Roland Tralmer in a statement at Instagram “Yesterday there were still sporting highlights and a good mood – on Sunday fate took a dramatic turn.” Nothing had indicated the “fatal family tragedy”. And further: “I am worried for the survivors and my thoughts are with them and all other relatives.”

Police and forensic technicians stand on a street during the operation in Albstadt-Lautlingen. © David Pichler/dpa

Mayor Holger Mayer is also shocked. “At the beginning you don’t know how to deal with this situation and you can’t understand it all,” he was told by the Southwest Press quoted. “You usually only see this in big cities.”

Three dead and two injured in Bloodshed in Lautlingen:

One of the victims – the 24-year-old alleged son of the shooter – is said to have been an FDP politician. “Today we have not only lost a great liberal and committed European. But also a warm-hearted person who we all valued very much and will miss incredibly,” the Baden-Württemberg FDP announced in its Instagram story on Sunday evening. The first expressions of condolence began to pour in on the young man’s Instagram profile. “We will miss you. Rest in peace. Our hearts are heavy, our grief is great,” said one comment.

The FDP Baden-Württemberg mourns the loss of an FDP politician who died in a fatal family drama. © Screenshot/Instagram

After Homicide in Albstadt – motive initially unclear

The background and the exact sequence of events are still unclear. There are also no indications of a motive, according to the police. The suspected perpetrator is said to be SWR-Information several firearms are registered. Whether the suspected murder weapon is a legally registered hunting weapon is currently being investigated.

Note from the editors We generally do not report on suicides so that such cases do not encourage possible copycats. Reporting only takes place if the circumstances receive particular public attention. If you or someone you know is suffering from an existential crisis or depression, please contact the telephone counseling service on 0800-1110111. Help with depression and other mental health emergencies is also available at www.deutsche-depressionshilfe.de.

Family drama in Lautlingen: Police with information on suspected perpetrator

Update from July 14, 8:45 p.m.: Shortly after the incident, a rumor began to circulate that the suspected shooter from Lautlingen in Baden-Württemberg was a hunter. Now the authorities have confirmed this rumor as well as the age of the suspected perpetrator and the victims. In a joint press release The Hechingen public prosecutor’s office and the Reutlingen police headquarters will also make further details about the incident public.

Shots in Lautlingen in Baden-Wurttemberg

According to the report, the 24-year-old alleged son of the shooter and the 84-year-old woman, who is probably his mother, were found dead in the house. Emergency services reportedly found them lifeless when they arrived. The 63-year-old alleged shooter, however, was discovered dead in the garden a short time later. The two seriously injured women – probably the 59-year-old wife and daughter (29) – were taken to a hospital by rescue helicopter.

The officers had seized the suspected murder weapon. It is currently being investigated whether it was a legal hunting weapon belonging to the hobby hunter. The police have not yet provided any further information on possible motives or personal backgrounds.

Police officers stand on a street during a suspected school shooting in Albstadt-Lautlingen. © Jannik Nölke/dpa

“It was not a random killing”: Police assume it was a targeted family act

Update from July 14, 7:15 p.m.: Three people die from gunshots, two others are seriously injured. What is behind the terrible incident in Baden-Württemberg? On Sunday morning, neighbors called the emergency services after several shots were fired in the tranquil town of Lautlingen, which has just 1,800 residents. The background to the incident is still largely unclear, but everything currently points to it being a family drama.

The Reutlingen police gave the all-clear on their X-channel. The original suspicion of a shooting spree was not confirmed. Instead, initial findings suggest that it was an “act within the family.” A police spokesman confirmed to local media that the victims were family members and the shooter himself. According to the report, both the attacker and his son and mother were dead, while his wife and daughter were seriously injured in the shooting and taken to hospital.

According to information from Picture The shooter was a 64-year-old hunter, whose dead son was 24 and his mother 84. The police did not comment on the matter, citing the ongoing investigations. Neither the age nor the current condition of the two injured women is known. The motive also raises questions. According to the police, the Southwest Press of a targeted approach. “It was not an indiscriminate killing,” a spokesman told the local newspaper. Therefore, there was no danger to the population.

Shooting in Baden-Württemberg: New police details fuel suspicion of a family crime

Update from July 14, 5:24 p.m.: According to the latest police information, the shooting in Baden-Württemberg was probably an act within the family. The victims were members of the same family, it was said, shortly after the officers had ruled out the initially assumed shooting spree.

The dead are believed to be the mother and son of the suspected shooter, and the shooter himself is also among the fatalities. The two reported seriously injured are the attacker’s wife and daughter. A police spokesman told the Zollern Alb Courier (ZAK). Nothing is currently known about the condition of the two women.

Police report three fatalities – suspected shooter in Baden-Württemberg probably among them

Update from July 14, 2024, 4:35 p.m.: Dem Zollern Alb Courier (ZAK) According to the police, the dead people from Lautlingen are probably members of a family. The suspect, who is also one of the dead, is said to be the father of the family, according to the ZAK The other fatalities were a man and a woman, a police spokesman confirmed. Two women were also seriously injured. Nothing is known about their condition or their relationship to the suspected shooter.

Shots in Baden-Württemberg: Incident in Lautlingen probably a family crime – police still on site

Update from July 14, 2024, 3:40 p.m.: According to eyewitness reports, there are around 30 to 40 emergency vehicles at the scene in Lautlingen. The officers on site have cordoned off a wide area. In addition to rescue workers and special units, several helicopters are also in action and circling over the area.

Update from July 14, 2024, 3 p.m.: New information on the major operation in Albstadt-Lautlingen. After shots were fired, the police were alerted shortly after 12.30 p.m. As a police spokesman at Focus confirmed that there were three fatalities, including the suspect himself. In addition, two people were seriously injured.

The police assume that this was an act within the family. According to a police spokeswoman, it was not a shooting spree, as originally reported.

After shooting in Baden-Württemberg: State Ministry of the Interior confirms “police operational situation”

Update from July 14, 2024, 2:27 p.m.: There is a major police and rescue operation in Albstadt on the Swabian Alb. “We have a police operation,” said a spokesman for the situation center in the Baden-Württemberg Ministry of the Interior. There is currently no danger. The spokesman did not provide any further details. Media had previously reported this.

Original message: Lautlingen – In Lautlingen in Baden-Württemberg, a massacre is said to have taken place. According to the police, Picture confirmed that there were several deaths and injuries. The suspected perpetrator is said to be a hunter. According to reports, dozens of emergency vehicles and two rescue helicopters are currently on their way to the scene.

Apparently a shooting spree in Baden-Württemberg – police confirm several deaths

As the Southwest Press reported that the situation was initially still “active”. According to unconfirmed information, a family dispute preceded the crime. The perpetrator killed three members of his family and himself. This information has not yet been officially confirmed.

Again Zollern Alb Courier reported that eyewitnesses sought safety in a nearby inn. This information has not yet been officially confirmed. A police officer confirmed to the newspaper that the operation was still in full swing.