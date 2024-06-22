Shots were recorded in a Fordyce supermarket; the shooter was arrested and authorities did not detail his motivations

One shooting in a supermarket Fordyce, in Arkansas (United States), this Friday (June 21, 2024) left 3 people dead and 11 others injured, including 2 police officers.

The shooter, whose identity was kept confidential, was injured during the confrontation with police and is in the custody of authorities.

In an interview, the director of the Arkansas State Police, Mike Hagar, did not detail the motivations that led to the shooting nor did he answer questions from journalists who were at the conference.

#Breaking News: Fordyce Grocery Store Shooting Multiple shooters are reported to be involved in a shooting at the Mad Butcher grocery store in Fordyce, Arkansas. Early reports indicate 8 people were injured, with one of the suspects also being injured. Police have contained… pic.twitter.com/ecYrT4K9FO —Breaking News (@TheNewsTrending) June 21, 2024

Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on X (formerly Twitter) that she was grateful for the authorities’ quick action in the case.