Thomas Bricca is dead

Thomas Bricca, the 18-year-old injured by a bullet fired by two men riding a moped in the center of Alatri, is clinically dead. This was announced by the San Camillo hospital where the boy “hospitalized in very serious conditions for a massive brain injury from a gunshot, in stable conditions with the presence of minimal residual electroencephalographic activity, this morning – reads a note – repeating the electroencephalographic control, presented the characteristics of irreversible coma with flat electroencephalogram due to absence of cerebral electrical activity. Being about clinically dead patientYes is reunited a commission corporate medicine for the certification of deathas required by law”.

Shooting in Alatri, there are 4 suspects. The turning point in the investigation

The boy, Thomas Bricca, hit by a bullet, is in very serious but stable condition. The medical bulletin speaks of a patient “in a deep coma” with a “severely depressed electroencephalogram, with a hint of an electrical response to stimuli” and with a “confidential prognosis”. Therefore, the news circulating on the fact that Thomas would be clinically dead and the 48-hour process for the assessment of brain death would have already started.

There are at least 4 suspects, with varying degrees of involvement, in the context of the investigations into the Alatri ambush. The number of suspects is far from definitive. Investigators are convinced that, in addition to the two young men on board the scooter from which the bullets were fired, there are also other people responsible for what happened.

According to some witnesses theambush happened after a brawlbut it could also be a mistake in person.

The most accredited hypothesis is that of one battle between youth gangs, within which the ambush would have matured. The investigations were entrusted to the carabinieri engaged in a manhunt in these hours: friends, acquaintances of Thomas and witnesses were selected to outline the dynamics “and ascertain the reasons for a possible settlement of accounts or revenge”.

A friend of Thomas Bricca told Adnkronos that the boy “has been hit by mistakethe fault of the jacket he was wearing, the real target of the two boys who fired”.

It has been arranged the intensification of general prevention and territorial control services, already in place in the municipality concerned, and on the entire provincial territory by the forces of order. Furthermore, the need to take “effective and synergistic initiatives” to strengthen urban security in the places most frequented by young people was also shared, also through subsidiary security services as well as proximity interventions.

