Shooting in Alatri, the bishop: “Unfortunately violence characterizes children’s evenings in many other cities”

There death of 18-year-old Thomas Briccafollowing shooting among young people in Alatrishocked the town. The bishop of Anagni-Alatri, Ambrogio Spreaficocommented the episode, interviewed by Agi: “Violence is violence in any case, and it cannot be justified in any way, but our task is to try to build bands of good with young people and not evil.”

The anger of Thomas’s peers falls on the socialwhere justice is sought. In this regard, the bishop said: “From there too often so much cruelty arises, social networks represent a parallel reality that leads individuals to insult and cancel themselves too simply. It is clear that when violence creeps into the mind and thoughts it also transforms into facts. And this is the tragic reality that we see every day”.

Then he continued: “There are kids who live in disadvantaged family situations or who are victims of marginalization and who, in order to emerge and get noticed, come to commit atrocious gestures. We must therefore understand how to respond to the demand for prominence of the youngest so that this desire of theirs can be transformed into a protagonism aimed at good and peace”.

“But those who limit this malaise and this youthful disorientation only to the reality of Alatri are wrong: fights and bullying they are phenomena that characterize the boys’ evenings in many other cities of our land. It’s not a problem that affects only our community.”

Subscribe to the newsletter

