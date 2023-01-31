Showdown between baby gangs in Alatri. Gunshot at man’s height

A 18 year old boy Of Alatri in Frosinate it is considered “clinically dead“, has been hit it from a gunshot to man height at the end of one big fight between rival gangs. Thomas Bricca, according to the reconstruction made by the police, was outside a pizza bar of via Liberio in Alatri. The fact happened shortly after twenty. The bullet has it hit on the head and in very serious conditions he was transported to the Gemelli hospital in Rome. The assailant allegedly fired the shots while he was aboard a scooter at the end of one big fight between rival gangs and is escaped with an accomplice. The searches by the carabinieri began immediately. Bricca was declared clinically dead after being went into a coma. The attacker drew a handgun and exploded a couple of shots, one of which hit the 18-year-old. The episode has arrived after two fights occurred in recent days, always in the center of Alatri.

According to the investigators, i motives would be two: the control of the square and supremacy in small business related to drug dealing. The carabinieri have questioned friends and acquaintances of the victim and questioned witnesses to outline dynamics and ascertain the reasons for a possible settling of scores or revenge. The ambush took place a short distance from the square where, between 25 and 26 March 2017, he was beaten to death Emmanuel Morganti. The 21-year-old was in a bar with his girlfriend when a fight broke out with some young people who had compliments to the girl. At that point the attack started and the bouncer intervened. Outside the local Emanuele fu surrounded and slaughtered.

