The tragedy was called “accidental” by the police

A 14-year-old Pakistani girl from Hyderabad, Sindh province in Pakistan, died while shooting a video on TikTok, from a gunshot that went through her stomach. You have made it known to the police, according to which it was an “accidental” event.

“The bullet went through her stomach causing her death,” the young Anam Solangi explained the doctors. In 2021 in Pakistan, four very young people lost their lives while they were shooting videos on TikTok.