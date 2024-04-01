Seven children, four boys and three girls aged between 12 and 17, were injured in a shooting that occurred late Saturday outside Circle Center Malla shopping center in downtown Indianapolis. No suspects have been arrested at this time. Investigators believe more than one gun was fired. Police explained in a briefing that they had been alerted by officers on patrol in the city center who heard gunshots nearby. The victims, rescued, were taken to hospital for treatment. At the moment the conditions of the injured are stable.