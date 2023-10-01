Officers responded to a shooting in northwest Houston on Sunday morning and found several victims with gunshot wounds, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

He added that two people were confirmed dead at the scene and two were taken to hospital. No further information was provided about their condition. The sheriff had earlier said that four people were killed in the shooting.

The Associated Press quoted Gonzalez as saying that the investigation is in its early stages, but the dispute may have arisen from a separation or divorce. He did not identify any of the people who were shot, nor the suspected shooter, but said there is no active threat to the community.

The shooting occurred in a residential neighborhood about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northwest of downtown Houston.